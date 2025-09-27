Stablecoins No Longer Fringe Experiments but Mainstream Contenders Reshaping Digital Finance : Analysis

Stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar—are no longer fringe experiments but mainstream contenders reshaping global payments and finance. Citigroup‘s report, “Web3 to Wall Street: Stablecoins 2030,” released by the bank’s Citi Institute Global Perspectives and Solutions team, delivers an updated and optimistic blueprint for their trajectory.

Authored by a cadre of Citi experts including Sophia Bantanidis, Ronak Shah, and Ronit Ghose, with insights from PwC, Circle, and the Solana Foundation, the 50-page analysis revises earlier projections upward, painting stablecoins as a $1.9 trillion powerhouse by decade’s end.

Stablecoin supply has surged from $200 billion at the start of 2025 to $280 billion by September, fueled by crypto-native ecosystems, e-commerce integrations, and international demand for USD exposure.

Transaction volumes have exploded, with daily activity rivaling major payment rails.

“Stablecoins are the bridge from Web3 innovation to Wall Street infrastructure,” the authors assert, emphasizing their role in a broader “on-chain money” ecosystem that includes tokenized bank deposits.

This evolution, they argue, is propelled by regulatory tailwinds and technological maturation, positioning stablecoins to capture a slice of the $100 trillion-plus global payments market.

Central to the report’s findings are revised market size estimates for 2030. In the base case, stablecoin issuance hits $1.9 trillion—up from Citi’s prior $1.6 trillion forecast—while a bull scenario climbs to $4 trillion and a bear case lingers at $900 billion.

These figures stem from a breakdown of demand drivers: 45% from reallocating short-term liquidity into yield-bearing on-chain assets, 40% from crypto market expansion, and 15% from substituting physical banknotes in emerging economies.

At a conservative 50x velocity—mirroring fiat payment rails—this could unleash $100 trillion in annual transactions in the base case, ballooning to $200 trillion in the bull run.

For context, that’s comparable to the entire global M2 money supply today.

What ignites this growth? The report spotlights “Why Now?” catalysts: the U.S. GENIUS Act, which clarifies stablecoin oversight and fosters innovation; Europe’s MiCAR framework; and emerging licenses in Hong Kong (slated for Q1 2026), the UAE, UK, and Japan.

These regimes prioritize monetary sovereignty, ensuring USD stablecoins maintain ~90% dominance while curbing illicit finance. Institutional adoption is another accelerator—think JPMorgan’s Onyx, Visa’s USDC settlements, and PayPal’s PYUSD.

New layer-1 blockchains like Solana enhance scalability, while tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like bonds and funds demand stablecoin collateral.

Corporates, from Walmart to Amazon, are eyeing proprietary issuances for treasury efficiency, potentially disrupting traditional FX hedging.

Use cases abound, evolving from crypto trading and DeFi to real-world applications.

Stablecoins excel in remittances (slashing 6% fees to near-zero), B2B cross-border payments for SMEs, and real-time treasury management.

The report envisions them as settlement layers for capital markets, where a $10 trillion tokenized asset ecosystem by 2030 requires liquid on-chain dollars. Bank tokens—digitized deposits—could even outpace stablecoins, with projected volumes of $100-140 trillion, blending blockchain speed with regulatory trust.

Yet, challenges loom large.

Risks include deposit disintermediation, where yields lure savers from banks; currency substitution in emerging markets, eroding local fiat; and volatility in capital flows that complicates central bank inflation controls.

Fragmentation across chains, scalability bottlenecks, and privacy shortfalls on public ledgers are hurdles, though solutions like zero-knowledge proofs and layer-2 rollups offer promise.

“No one size fits all,” the authors note, contrasting permissionless stablecoins’ speed with permissioned bank tokens’ compliance.

Citigroup’s recommendations urge stakeholders to act: Regulators should harmonize rules without stifling innovation; banks, integrate stablecoins into core systems; and corporates, pilot on-chain treasuries.

For investors, the bull case signals a trillion-dollar opportunity in infrastructure plays.

As Web3 meets Wall Street, stablecoins aren’t just providing stablility—they’re playing a key role in shaping digital finance.

By 2030, they could redefine money’s overall usage, accessibility, and borders, heralding an era where digital dollars flow as fast as information.