Republic to Tokenize Equity in Web3 Enabler Animoca Brands

Republic, a global online investment platform, announced that it plans to tokenize the equity of Animoca Brands, an international Web3 enabler.

Republic started its existence as a Funding Portal but has since expanded its services of online capital formation to both primary and secondary offerings. An acquisition in the UK, established a beachhead for European expansion.

This new initiative will provide a new avenue for global investors to gain exposure to Animoca Brands, which has “a portfolio of over 600 leading Web3 investments, and leverages tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers.”

Animoca Brands’ shares are currently “not listed on a public exchange, and traditional access to the company’s equity is primarily available through over-the-counter secondary markets.”

Republic’s tokenization solution will leverage blockchain technology to create a more efficient and transparent “method for investment, broadening accessibility while adhering to regulatory requirements.”

The tokenized equity will be minted on Solana and distributed to participating investors’ wallets.

Trading of the tokens will be “facilitated on Republic’s global marketplace. ”

Republic’s most recent financial innovations “include opening global retail access to opportunities with Hamilton Lane and pre-IPO exposure through Mirror Tokens, Republic’s newest product.”

Andrew Durgee, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Republic, added:

“Our initiative to tokenize Animoca Brands’ equity represents a meaningful development in the convergence of traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions, setting a precedent for how companies can structure their equity for the future. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to market.”

Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation, said:

“Tokenizing Animoca Brands’ equity on Solana showcases what Internet Capital Markets make possible — instant, global access to private company ownership. Solana’s high-performance infrastructure ensures that tokenized shares can move with the same speed and efficiency as the internet itself. ”

Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands, said:

“This tokenization aligns strongly with Animoca Brands’ position as a Web3 leader, providing novel options for investors to tokenize and trade their holdings as well as broaden investment accessibility for a wider market.”

Republic is a full-stack private investment platform “for regulated digital assets, covering primary issuance through secondary trading” for both retail and institutional investors, wallet infrastructure, enterprise digital advisory, asset management, and more.

