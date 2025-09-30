Checkout.com Aims to Achieve Full-Year Profitability, Announces Employee Share Buy Back

Checkout.com, a global digital payments provider, announced steady progress on its growth plan for 2025, “reaffirming its commitment to achieve full-year profitability.” In the first half of the year, the company has “made significant progress, and is on track to exceed its target of 30% net revenue growth in its core business.”

Checkout.com reported that it will process over $300bn in total eCommerce payment volume in 2025.

In January, Checkout.com reported that it had “exited 2024 profitably, after achieving 45% net revenue growth for its core business.”

The company also outlined plans for 2025, “including sustainable growth targets.”

The company’s focus on providing merchant value has resonated with the world’s brands, “onboarding partners like eBay, Pinterest, Vinted, ASOS, and GetYourGuide.”

Guillaume Pousaz, CEO, Checkout.com, said,

“We now regularly process more than $1 billion of eCommerce payment volume per day. Our strategic partnerships and continuous investment will ensure Checkout.com remains the partner of choice for businesses looking to thrive in the digital economy.”

Checkout.com has continued to hire globally, and is “on track to increase headcount by 15% in 2025, with plans to onboard 300 new team members by the end of the year.” Checkout.com currently employs 2000 people globally.

To recognize the significant contributions of its employees and “provide them with a path to liquidity, Checkout.com is announcing a share buyback.” The company is valued at around $12 billion.

This initiative is a testament to the company’s financial health and its long-term vision, and a firm belief “that employees should benefit from the value they help create.”

Checkout.com has invested in “new product capabilities and key partnerships to further drive merchant value.”

In July, the company launched card issuing in partnership “with Visa, a crucial step in accelerating cash flow and reducing friction for merchants, giving them more control over their financial operations.”

Checkout.com has also integrated new capabilities, such as “Visa Intelligent Commerce, Mastercard Agent Pay, along with support for Google’s Agent Payment Protocol (AP2), an open source protocol which any enterprise or developer can adopt.”

These tools are designed with the goal “of empowering agents to transact safely and responsible on behalf of consumers, while ensuring the payments experience remains seamless.”

Checkout.com has continued its global expansion trajectory this year, opening a new “office in San Francisco in February and launching direct acquiring for Canada in July.”

These moves underscore Checkout.com’s commitment “to providing high performance payment solutions to merchants in the world’s largest digital economy.”

Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer, Checkout.com:

“By onboarding enterprise partners like eBay and Pinterest, we’re proving that our high-performance payments solve real pain points for merchants and help them unlock significant revenue. Our new partnerships and product capabilities are a direct response to what merchants need right now; better payment data, greater control, and a clear path to higher conversion rates.”

‍Investment into machine learning and AI, including “the emerging space of agentic commerce, continues to drive high performing payment performance for merchants.”

Through products like Intelligent Acceptance, which leverages AI to optimise transactions and prepare businesses for the next generation of commerce, Checkout.com has “unlocked additional revenue for merchants – $15bn since launch – reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving growth.”