Crypto.com and Sharps Technology to Strengthen Solana (SOL) Ecosystem Growth via Institutional Treasury Solutions

Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. announced that STSS has expanded its digital asset treasury strategy with Crypto.com services for its holdings.

STSS is an emerging player in digital asset treasury management, with a vision to “align traditional finance with the Solana ecosystem.”

The company has previously announced plans to “establish a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy and, to date has acquired more than 2 million SOL.”

As part of this collaboration, STSS intends to use Crypto.com’s platform, including its “institutional-grade custody infrastructure and OTC desk, which offers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and discreet execution, to manage its digital asset treasury.”

Crypto.com will also integrate several Solana projects, “representing a significant step in expanding access to the Solana ecosystem through qualified custodians.”

This partnership underscores STSS’s commitment “to advancing the growth of the Solana network in close alignment with key Solana ecosystem players.”

The company’s Solana holdings are currently “valued at over $400 million, with SOL trading above $200.”

By deploying a portion of this capital through Crypto.com into Solana-native projects, STSS aims to “generate yield while simultaneously expanding liquidity across the Solana ecosystem.”

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, said,

“Crypto.com is … built to offer the comprehensive capabilities required by institutions to safely and effectively manage digital asset treasuries.”

James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSSsai, said,

“At STSS, we view our digital asset treasury not only as a balance sheet strategy, but as a commitment to advancing the future of open, efficient financial infrastructure. Partnering with Crypto.com, a platform with over 150 million users, provides us with the institutional-grade tools and liquidity access to responsibly manage one of the largest Solana treasuries, while also directly contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in aligning our long-term corporate strategy with innovation at the forefront of digital finance.”

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com claims that it is trusted by users worldwide.

As covered, Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the “adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.”

Sharps Technology is a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering “patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry.”

The company’s product lines focus on “providing waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.”

The company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy “focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises to power on chain yield generation with the Solana Ecosystem.”