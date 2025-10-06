Fintech Brex Introduces Stablecoin Payments

Brex, the intelligent finance platform, announced the upcoming launch of native stablecoin payments.

This will make Brex the global corporate card provider that enables instant balance payments with stablecoins.

With this launch, customers with a Brex business account “will be able to accept stablecoins with automatic conversion into USD in their Brex business accounts and send stablecoins directly from their USD balances.”

In addition, Brex customers will be able “to pay their card balances with stablecoins.”

Stablecoin payments will become “generally available in the coming months, starting with USDC.”

The waitlist is open for customers who “want early access when it becomes available.”

Stablecoins are increasingly used “for cross-border, large-scale business transactions, yet remain unavailable at most banks and institutional payment platforms.”

Brex is introducing the consolidated financial platform “to manage both traditional and stablecoin-backed spend at scale, giving companies faster access to liquidity and the ability to operate globally with greater flexibility, speed, and security.”

In collaboration with a trusted stablecoin infrastructure partner, Brex will offer:

Instant payments: Send stablecoin payments that settle in seconds for free without any hidden costs.

24/7 global reliability: Receive funds anytime with instant settlement across borders, all with the backing of Brex’s 24/7 customer support.

One consolidated platform: Send and receive stablecoin payments all managed in the Brex platform.

This launch builds on Brex’s commitment “to offering faster, more flexible payment options for global businesses, extending its financial platform to further support both crypto-native companies and those adopting digital assets for the first time.”

Pedro Franceschi, CEO of Brex, said,

“Stablecoins make it possible to move millions of dollars across borders in seconds, but using them typically requires fragmented workflows and managing multiple platforms. With today’s launch, forward-looking companies across industries, from AI to crypto, will manage their largest payments and mission-critical expenses on Brex, in a single, secure platform.”

Crypto and blockchain companies like Figure and Alchemy have already joined the waitlist and “run their finances on Brex.”

Soon, they’ll be able to operate “the way they want—with the speed and efficiency of native stablecoin payments on the same trusted platform.”