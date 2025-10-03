Alto and FranShares Aim to Unlock IRA Access to Franchise Investing

Alto, a self-directed IRA platform for private market and alternative assets, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with FranShares, the fractional franchise investing platform, making it possible “for anyone to diversify into franchising.”

Through this partnership, investors can now “use their retirement funds to access FranShares’ offerings directly via Alto.”

The integration streamlines the process for IRA holders “to diversify into franchises, an asset class historically reserved for the ultra-wealthy and institutional investors.”

By enabling franchise investing through IRAs, Alto “empowers individuals to diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds.”

Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto, said,

“Franchising has a long history of successful business-building, but investing in that success has been off limits for most investors. Our partnership with FranShares expands access to income-generating businesses that align with customers’ long-term financial goals,” Satz adds.

FranShares recently launched the Dunkin’ Gulf Coast Franchise Fund, giving investors the opportunity “to participate in a portfolio of Dunkin’ locations across a growing region.”

With the Alto integration, investors can “access this opportunity as well as other FranShares funds using their IRAs while enjoying the tax-advantaged benefits of retirement investing.”

Kenny Rose, Founder and CEO of FranShares, said,

“FranShares was built on the idea of making franchise investing accessible to everyone. Working with Alto allows us to expand our mission, opening the door for investors to tap into their retirement accounts. Together, we’re committed to breaking down barriers and bringing franchise diversification to more investors than ever.”

It gives franchisors and franchisees a way to “raise funds for expansion. It provides individual investors access to an alternative asset class valued by institutions and high-net-worth individuals.”

FranShares is a customer of Alto Solutions, Inc. Alto provides “custodial and administrative services for self-directed individual retirement accounts and is otherwise unaffiliated with FranShares.”

Alto’s self-directed IRA platform enables investors “to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit.”

Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $2B in assets “with 32,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.”

Users can establish Traditional, Roth or SEP IRAs and “invest in private markets. “