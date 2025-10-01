European Digital Bank N26 Introduces Comprehensive Banking Platform in France

N26 has announced the launch of its PEA (Share Savings Account), with no brokerage fees, to allow French people to “save and invest for the future while benefiting from tax treatment.” With its PEA offering, N26 allows French people “to invest in the largest European companies while enjoying significant tax benefits for their assets, five years after the initial deposit.” N26 is launching its PEA with its partner Upvest, “expanding its core banking offering for its customers in France.”

In 2024, N26 revolutionized the savings with its “interest-bearing current accounts.”

The online bank shook up the investment landscape “with its simplified crypto offering and its free trading product for all.”

Today, N26 is launching its PEA (Personal Savings Account) with “a brokerage-free offering, offering French people, especially younger savers, an effective solution for preparing for their financial future.”

Jérémie Rosselli, CEO of N26 France and Benelux since N26 arrived in France in 2017:

“Today, only 7 million French people have already opened a PEA to build up their assets without paying capital gains tax after 5 years. In the current economic climate and given challenges such as pension financing, it is essential to democratize access to investment for as many French people as possible, especially younger peoples.”

Available to all eligible N26 customers in France, “the PEA of N26 is offered in partnership with Upvest.”

With no brokerage fees, it allows French customers “to invest in European stocks with deposits of up to €150,000.”

Starting now, N26 France customers can “open their PEA in the Investments tab of their N26 app.”

In a few clicks, they need to “verify their tax information and accept the terms and conditions, before making the first payment to finalize the opening of their PEA.”

N26 launches its PEA and facilitates “access to the stock market for all French people. ”

In France, less than “one in ten people invest in the stock market.”

Yet, more and more are turning “to the financial markets to make their money grow.”

Jérémie Rosselli added:

“As the everyday bank for millions of French people, our job is to help them prepare for the future. After savings, crypto, and trading, we are adding the PEA (Share Savings Plan) because it is essential for us that French people can start investing their money as soon as they enter their working lives. Imagine, if you open your PEA at 25, you will be able to benefit from savings without additional taxes at 30, which could be a decisive capital contribution for a first property purchase, for example,”

N26 is now one of the three digital banks in France, “bringing together millions of French people since its launch in 2017.”

Building on the development of its banking offering over the past 24 months, N26 has now “established itself as the primary everyday bank for more than 500,000 customers.”

With the PEA, this momentum will accelerate, “bringing in new customers but also expanding the activity and deposits of existing customers.”

By 2025, 1 in 3 customers who “opened their free trading wallet with N26 was a new customer, and 1 in 4 customers if we look at the N26 Crypto offering.”

Thus, N26 confirms the sustainability and “profitability of its everyday banking model for millions of French and European citizens.”

Jérémie Rosselli said:

“Today, when I look at the N26 community in France, I see that more than 40% of our customers who have opened a trading portfolio with their N26 account are under 35, even though they only represent a third of our customer base.”

N26 is Europe’s digital bank with a full German banking license.