BNPL : Ace Hardware Partners with Fintech Affirm to Offer Flexible Payment Options

Ace Hardware, the world’s hardware cooperative, announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that enables consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to provide a pay over time option to clients making in-store purchases.

With more than 5,200 different locations, most of which are said to be independently owned and operated, Ace provides Affirm at participating retailers across the United States, offering consumers a flexible way to buy now and pay later for their home improvement, lawn, and backyard projects.

Paying with Affirm in-store at Ace Hardware is described as being fairly straightforward.

By scanning a QR code at checkout in participating stores, Ace customers go through an eligibility check.

Approved clients will see the payment options offered to them for purchases starting at $50.

Affirm shows clients their terms up front and claims there are no late fees or hidden charges.

Andy Enright, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy & Operations at Ace Hardware, said:

“Our partnership with Affirm builds on Ace’s Helpful promise, giving customers more flexibility to take on the projects that matter to them – whether it’s refreshing a room, enhancing the backyard, or tackling a to-do list.”

Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm, said:

“From essential daily repairs to bigger home upgrades, Ace is where people go for their home improvement needs—and it’s a category where flexibility at checkout really matters. … By underwriting each transaction in real time, and never charging late or hidden fees, Affirm ensures Ace customers always know what they’ll pay.”

This offering underscores Ace’s focus on providing helpful service and reliable solutions, extending that existing support to checkout.