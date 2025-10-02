Google and Blackhawk Network to Launch Gift Card Mall in Google Play

Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global branded payment solutions provider, announced it will partner with Google Play to launch a gift card mall in the Play Store.

By combining BHN’s digital gifting portfolio and digital technology with the reach of Google Play, a digital content store, the companies are establishing a destination for online gifting.

According to the announcement, users can now purchase and send gift cards from the different brands, such as BHN’s exclusive Originals, inside the Play Store.

Purchases are made via the Play Store with delivery by either an email or text message.

Google Play reportedly serves over 2.5 billion monthly users in more than 190 markets.

Demand for digital gift cards continues to remain steady, with the international market expected to reach around $1.5 trillion by the year 2032.

BHN’s research reinforces this momentum, reporting a 7% year-over-year increase in planned digital gift card purchases for the current year.

Gift cards are to be featured in Google Play across search, in-app placements as well as personalized promotions, such as curated deals that aim to highlight various brands.

For those retailers, developers and brands, this leads to a reliable new channel to reach more consumers and boost revenue.

For shoppers, gifting becomes a kind of built-in part of Google Play, enabling them to discover, purchase and send gift cards without needing to leave the Play Store.

Talbott Roche, CEO and president of BHN, said:

“Our … technology, global network and extensive portfolio complement Google’s … worldwide reach to give gift card brands trusted distribution inside a platform people use every day. This delivers a … personalized gifting experience for consumers and a new retail channel for businesses.”

Fernanda Murphy, Global Head of Retail & Payments Marketing at Google Play, said: