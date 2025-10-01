Regtech: LSEG Reveals Compliance and Data Automation: World-Check On Demand

LSEG Risk Intelligence has announced World-Check On Demand, a platform that is said to provide actionable intelligence to mitigate risk and adhere to compliance demands.

The service is said to be real-time, allowing clients to better manage risk.

The company states that 98% of financial institutions consider real-time data “important to their compliance workflows” according. The service seeks to deter fraud, while allowing payments and transfers to process faster, while ensuring adherence to challenges regarding sanctions and other enforcement risks.

David Wilson, Group Head of LSEG Risk Intelligence, says that risk and compliance need more than just data; they need real-time and accurate information. The