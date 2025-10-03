Stablecoin Transactions Not Taxed as Money May Pose Challenges : CryptoUK

Reacting to comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that stablecoins could cut reliance on bank lending, a CryptoUK spokesperson said that the organization now welcomes these seemingly positive views from Bailey on the role of stablecoins and crypto-assets more broadly within the United Kingdom.

CryptoUK, the trade body representing the crypto and digital assets sector in the UK, representing more than 150 companies, says that it has supported the potential for their innovation and economic growth for the past few years, and has put forward concerns, along with others in the web3 industry, that the United Kingdom could get left behind on the international level in the absence of such positivity.

The organization shared:

“Further, Governor Bailey raises important points that the industry does need to address, including inconsistent terms of business across cryptoasset exchanges, for example. While supporting stablecoins as a potential form of money, he does not, however, address the fact that currently, in most tax jurisdictions, including the UK, stablecoin transactions are not taxed as money.”

They added:

“CryptoUK and others in the industry have also drawn attention to this important inconsistency which would also need to be addressed in the UK and globally, so that UK retail users are not negatively affected by surprise tax bills when they thought they were simply using a money equivalent.”

Based on these developments, it is clear that UK regulators and those in other jurisdictions have been fairly slow to provide a proper response to these innovations. It can be argued that the potential impact of stablecoins and other digital assets may have been significantly underestimated.

Most experts now believe these new forms of assets are not only here to stay, but they are also quickly forming the new foundation / infrastructure for the digital economy. This is precisely the reason why more regulatory clarity is needed and not necessarily more restrictive regulations. A comprehensive tax and regulatory framework has become a necessity and needs to be introduced as quickly as possible, in order to support responsible innovation while ensuring adequate consumer protection.