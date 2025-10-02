Crowd Street Partners with Nuveen, Stopstone. Aims to Boost Available Asset Classes

Crowd Street, once a real estate investment platform and now a multi-asset private securities marketplace, has revealed partnerships with Nuveen and StepStone (Nasdaq: STEP). The goal is to expand the offerings on the platform to their investors.

StepStone is a global private markets firm that provides customized investment solutions, as well as advisory and data services. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone reports that it was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management.

Nuveen, part of The TIAA group, is another investment platform that reports managing over $1.3 trillion in both public and private assets.

Crowd Street states that these new relationships represent a significant milestone for Crowd Street, as it’s the first time the company will offer private market investment opportunities beyond commercial real estate to its members.

Nuveen will launch two funds on Crowd Street. The first fund is a perpetual-life, non-traded investment vehicle focused on generating income and potential risk-adjusted returns from investments in U.S. middle-market companies. The $2.0 billion fund offers investors access to private credit investments in U.S. middle-market companies. The second fund was not outlined in the statement.

Regarding Nuveen, Crowd Street will also offer two funds: one focused on private equity and one focused on venture capital.

John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street, said the partnership was a major development for his company as they expand beyond property investments.

“The relationships with Nuveen and StepStone signal a major moment in our company by expanding access beyond the commercial real estate asset class, and will accelerate our vision of self-directed private market investing into a reality. Nuveen and StepStone have strong industry reputations, and we’re thrilled to open up access to their funds to Crowd Street members.”

Crowd Street provides smaller investors the opportunity to participate in offerings typically available to institutions or HNW individuals.