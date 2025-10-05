Cboe Global Markets to Enhance Derivatives Operations with Key Appointments

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world’s derivatives and securities exchange network, announced the appointment of two industry veterans to spearhead its Derivatives and Data businesses.

Rob Hocking rejoins as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Derivatives, and Brian McElligott joins as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Cboe Data Vantage.

Hocking will reportedly be succeeding Cathy Clay who is said to be departing the firm for a new career opportunity.

Hocking brings experience in global derivatives markets and a is said to have a track record for building various tradable products.

In his latest role Hocking will be tasked with overseeing Cboe’s global derivatives business, which includes futures and options markets in the US and Europe, as well as a suite of globally traded products, such as the S&P 500 Index options and VIX franchises.

He rejoins Cboe having previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Product Innovation.

And prior to joining Cboe back in 2018, he was Global Head of Equity Volatility Trading at DRW Trading and held roles at Goldman Sachs as Vice President of Index Trading and at Hull Trading in index derivatives market making.

During the course of his professional career, he spent 18 years as a Cboe options exchange member and trading permit holder.

McElligott brings experience in data and analytics.

In his new role he will “oversee Cboe’s market data and access services, global indices, risk and market analytics, and execution solutions services.”

His previous roles reportedly include spending 14 years at CME Group where he was MD, Global Head of Information Products, Analytics and Market Data.

He also served as MD, Head of Data Product Strategy at Tradeweb and Global Head of Data Product Strategy and Partnerships at Morningstar.

Both Hocking and McElligott are going to be based in Chicago at Cboe’s global headquarters and will begin their new roles on October 1, 2025.

Hocking will be reporting into Donohue and join Cboe’s Executive Leadership team.

McElligott will report into Prashant Bhatia, who is currently the Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Strategy & Corporate Development.

As covered, Cboe Global Markets is focused on enabling trading, clearing, and investment solutions.

Cboe notes that it currently provides trading solutions and products in several different asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.