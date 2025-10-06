Net Zero Banking Alliance to Shut Down Activities

The Net Zero Banking Alliance is shutting down. The announcement comes after several defections from large banking institutions, the Net Zero Banking Alliance stated.

The alliance confirmed that it will be shutting down immediately.

The closure comes after a reported loss of confidence in the initiative as large banking institutions from across the United States as well as Europe stepped away due to seemingly positive political positioning when it comes climate change. This is said to have been spearheaded by US president Donald Trump and his Administration.

The alliance, formed back in 2021 just prior to climate-related discussions held in Glasgow, had initially been requiring members to commit to reaching net-zero emissions target by the year 2050, establish interim emission-reduction targets for carbon-intensive sectors as early as 2030, and turn in progress reports every year.

When it had been at its peak, the Alliance claimed about 150 members, including some of the largest banking institutions.

But these numbers declined in the past months, starting with an exodus by US banks along with European financial institutions.

And now this past month, with larger banks stepping away from the initiative, the NZBA had announced it was suspending its activities.

The Alliance had awaited a vote on an expected pivot from a membership-based entity to a so-called ”framework initiative.”

The vote has now been finalized, with the remaining members said to be supporting the switch.

And as a result of this move, NZBA will now be shutting down operations immediately, a rep said.

It’s also worth noting that constant political pressure from US Republicans led major banks to leave the alliance.

Canadian banking institutions including RBC, TD, Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC and National Bank had left the group back in January of this year.

They claimed they’d carry on with these so-called climate efforts outside the group. It remains unclear what measurable outcomes such an entity would have achieved in the long-term but it is clear that these moves are primarily motivated by changes in overall policy under the Trump Administration and other world leaders.