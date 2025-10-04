Sriwijaya Capital, BlueFive Capital Sign MoU to Build Gulf–ASEAN Investment Corridor

Indonesia-based private equity firm Sriwijaya Capital has signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi’s BlueFive Capital to form a strategic alliance aimed at channeling more Gulf capital into Southeast Asia and expanding access for ASEAN investors to Middle Eastern opportunities, the firms stated.

The partnership will prioritize a South-to-South investment corridor linking Gulf sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors and family offices with growth deals across ASEAN, per the announcement.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Sriwijaya Capital will contribute a network spanning regional corporates, family businesses, private banks and limited partners, while BlueFive will draw on global relationships, including access to long-duration Gulf capital and Chinese state-owned enterprises and institutions.

Initial focus markets are Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with an option to extend into South Asia and other emerging economies.

Priority sectors include renewable energy and infrastructure, the digital economy and fintech, and healthcare and life sciences. Indonesia is positioned as the alliance’s anchor market and springboard for regional expansion.

According to the companies, the MoU is meant to formalize a shared push to strengthen cross-border investment linkages and to translate complementary needs – Gulf diversification and ASEAN’s demand for patient capital – into executable pipelines.

The partners are exploring co-investment platforms and other collaborative structures to streamline capital flows and align regulatory requirements across jurisdictions. A timeline for first transactions was not provided.

Sriwijaya Capital framed the tie-up as a way to connect Gulf investors with ASEAN opportunities while working with regional stakeholders to scale companies and drive growth across both regions.

The firm also linked the initiative to Indonesia’s “Indonesia Incorporated” approach, where private sector and government coordination is viewed as a dual engine for development.

Cross-regional alliances between Middle Eastern investors and Southeast Asian dealmakers have accelerated in recent years as oil-rich funds seek broader exposure to infrastructure and technology-led growth, and as ASEAN economies look to deepen pools of long-term capital.

The Sriwijaya–BlueFive alliance adds to that trend by establishing a formal channel aimed at high-growth sectors and markets where capital formation needs remain significant.