Swiss Exchange Operator SIX Brings Digital Asset Entity In House

SIX, the operator of the Swiss Stock Exchange, will bring its digital asset group SDX in-house as it moves closer to becoming a marketplace based on blockchain technology.

In May, it was announced that digital bonds issued on SDX would be traded exclusively on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Regarding equity, SDX supports both private securities and public assets.

Everyone acknowledges that securities and other assets will eventually become digital. Blockchain or distributed ledger technology has emerged as the preferred path to enable digital securities. Today, all exchanges are researching or leveraging the digital asset ecosystem.

First reported by Bloomberg, SDX (Six Digital Exchange), the digital asset group, founded in 2018, will now be managed by Marco Kessler, who runs SIX’s Product and Development for Digital Assets. This includes its post-trade division.

The report shares that around $3.1 billion of digital bonds have now been issued by SDX.

When SDX was announced in late 2019, SIX stated that it was the world’s first end-to-end platform for digital assets.

Last July, SDX announced a partnership with Pictet & Cie to tokenize corporate debt. The pilot was deemed successful, helping to pave the way to migrate to a digital asset marketplace.