AI Firm Ewake Raises €2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

French artificial intelligence firm Ewake has raised €2 million in pre-seed funding, according to a note from the firm.

The funding round was led by Connect Ventures. Others participating in the funding include 2100 Ventures, Notion Capital, Insiders, 50partners, and angel investors, including Amirhossein Malekzadeh.

Ewake says it is the world’s first AI teammate for software reliability, giving developers more autonomy while boosting reliability. Ewake.ai connects to production seamlessly and collaborates with an engineering team to boost software reliability. Ewake says it is on a mission to address the $400 billion gap in software reliability using AI agents.

Pooné Mokari, CEO and co-founder of Ewake, says that software downtime is a huge issue. While tools hvae been released to address this challenge, these services fall short.

“This issue has been compounded by AI accelerating code generation, meaning that engineers face even greater complexity, while still under a mandate to keep pace. That’s why we built Ewake as an AI agent, and not another data platform. We are on a mission to ensure all developers are able to own and maintain their code, and to do so while shipping quality code at speed.”

Ewake was co-founded by two former Criteo engineers, including Mokari and Omid Gosha, who is CTO.

Ewake plans to use the funding to expand the product by making additional AI agents and to hire and grow the team in Paris to support more customers.