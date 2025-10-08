Innovate Finance to Work with BBC on New Series

UK Fintech advocate Innovate Finance will partner with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a new Fintech series, according to a release. The production will be created by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

The series is titled “Value Generation: Fintech’s Next Frontier,” and is said to explore how Fintech can boost the quality of life, including safety, literacy, inclusion, and prosperity for both businesses and individuals.

The audience for the show is said to be global, telling stories across the Fintech ecosystem, highlighting financial innovation, including UK-based unicorns in the space.

Innovate Finance says that members of their community will have an opportunity to participate and should reach out to their team.

The BBC StoryWorks team will be attending the forthcoming Fintech in a Changing World on October 21 and will be available to discuss the upcoming series.

The series is scheduled to launch at the 2026 Innovate Finance Global Summit (IFGS) on a bespoke branded microsite on BBC.com.