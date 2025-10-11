Moomoo to Integrate Fireblocks Wallets to Expand Crypto Services in Singapore

Fireblocks said that Moomoo will integrate its Wallets-as-a-Service (WaaS) infrastructure to expand and secure the trading platform’s digital-asset offerings, in a move aimed at boosting scalability, reliability and security across Moomoo’s operations.

The integration, targeted for completion by end-2025, will connect Moomoo Singapore to the Fireblocks Network, giving it access to a broad roster of liquidity providers and potentially improving pricing in a crowded market, per the announcement.

The tie-up deepens Moomoo’s push into crypto services in Singapore, where the platform is expanding its product suite under Capital Markets Services and Major Payment Institution licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

By adopting Fireblocks’ infrastructure, Moomoo Singapore has introduced instant wallet creation and faster transaction execution to support a growing user base and rising trading volumes.

Fireblocks’ WaaS combines multi-party computation cryptography with secure hardware to provide multi-layered safeguards designed to reduce operational and security risks, including internal collusion and user error, while enabling institutions to scale digital-asset workflows.

For end users, the setup is intended to offer seamless wallet access paired with institutional-grade protection.

The Fireblocks Network serves as a secure connectivity layer linking more than 2,400 exchanges, fintech firms, banks, payment processors and liquidity partners.

The network underpins use cases spanning stablecoin payments, trading, custody and tokenisation, and has supported more than $10 trillion in cumulative transaction volume, according to the companies.

The partnership comes as regulators in the United States and parts of Asia sharpen rulebooks for digital assets, prompting financial institutions and retail-focused platforms to accelerate product development.

Retail participation in crypto markets has been rising, increasing the need for enterprise-grade infrastructure among consumer trading apps and intensifying competition on execution speed, pricing and asset coverage.

For Moomoo, the Fireblocks link offers access to a larger liquidity pool and the ability to roll out crypto features more quickly within a regulated framework.

For Fireblocks, the deal extends its footprint in the retail brokerage segment by bringing its custody and wallet technology closer to mass-market investors.