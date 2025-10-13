Berlin Automation, AI Startup n8n Secures $180m in Series C Funding

Berlin-based automation and AI orchestration startup n8n has raised $180 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to $240 million and valuing the company at $2.5 billion, according to a company announcement.

The round was led by Accel with participation from Meritech, Redpoint, Evantic, and Visionaries Club. NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture arm, and T.Capital also joined, alongside follow-on investors Felicis Ventures, Sequoia, Highland Europe, and HV Capital.

Founded in 2019 by Jan Oberhauser, n8n has evolved from a flexible automation tool into a platform designed to help enterprises deploy AI agents into production environments.

The company positions its software around orchestration and coordination, allowing customers to calibrate the level of autonomy AI agents receive while preserving deterministic guardrails.

Its workflow tools connect agents to operational systems and data sources, incorporate human-in-the-loop checkpoints, and provide triggers and monitoring intended to keep automations reliable at scale.

Collaboration features are designed so business users and technical teams can build and iterate on processes together, an approach the company says reduces handoffs that often stall AI projects before deployment.

n8n reported rapid expansion in 2025, citing a sixfold rise in users and a tenfold increase in revenue.

Recent product additions include Evaluations and Data Tables, which broaden assessment and data-handling capabilities.

The platform emphasizes flexibility across model choice and infrastructure, with deployment options ranging from public cloud to on-premises hardware, including small-footprint devices such as Raspberry Pi.

The startup credits an active community for accelerating adoption through shared templates, tutorial videos and custom connectors.

It plans to invest further in this ecosystem with training materials, early-access programs, commercial partnerships and in-person events.

Proceeds from the latest round will be used to accelerate the product roadmap, extend third-party integrations and introduce interfaces tailored to different team workflows, the startup said.

The company is also adding headcount across functions to support demand for production-ready AI automation.