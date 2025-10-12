Circle to Enable Machine to Machine Micropayments, Incubating Projects Focused on AI and Crypto

Circle revealed that it is currently incubating prototypes and products at the intersection of crypto and AI. It is said to be working on a machine-to-machine micropayments solution.

Artificial intelligence is entering a new phase — one that appears to be increasingly defined by agency. Circle noted in a blog post that instead of passively responding to various prompts, AI systems are actually starting to act on their own: researching, reasoning, and even transacting on behalf of users.

Circle also mentioned in a recent update that these agentic systems will increasingly need to pay for what they are consuming, whether that’s data, compute, content, or even API calls.

Circle pointed out that today’s payment infrastructure wasn’t designed for machines making “thousands of transactions per second.”

The stablecoin issuer further explained that agentic AI represents a shift in how economic activity happens online.

Rather than users initiating every transaction, autonomous systems will need to settle “small payments continuously and intelligently.”

The USDC issuer also stated that a model might pay another model “to access data, or an AI assistant might compensate a service for executing a task.”

According to Circle, for that vision to work, payments must “be lightweight, composable, and frictionless.”

‍The firm also noted that lightweight, “composable, and frictionless payments require an open payment protocol.”

Circle is contributing to the x402 ecosystem, supported by organizations including Coinbase and Cloudflare.

Designed for machine-to-machine payments, x402 extends the internet’s financial layer to accommodate autonomous agents operating at speed and scale.

At Circle, they’ve been exploring “how USDC and Circle infrastructure can strengthen this emerging standard, beginning with our proposal to connect Circle Gateway with x402.”

They’ve shared a proposal of the integration “on the x402 GitHub and they invite developers, researchers, and ecosystem participants to review and contribute.”

Gateway provides chain-abstracted USDC across supported blockchains.

Paired with x402, Gateway delivers “programmable, multichain settlement designed for machine-scale use cases.”

Gateway’s new batching feature, available soon on testnet, allows thousands — or even hundreds of thousands — of transactions “to be processed together, achieving higher throughput for micropayments at dramatically lower cost, addressing two fundamental challenges that agentic systems demand:”

Avoiding gas on micropayments: Executing payments directly onchain typically incurs “gas fees for transactions, making high-frequency micropayments impractical.”

Gateway’s new batching feature will enable deferred settlement by bundling transactions offchain and settling them onchain, “eliminating per-transaction gas costs while preserving finality at a fraction of the cost and latency.”

Unlocking crosschain agency: As the x402 ecosystem evolves, agents will operate “across multiple blockchains.”

Circle is also participating with Google on their A2A (Agent2Agent) and AP2 (Agent Payments Protocol), “leveraging the Gateway x402 integration to support both.”

Gateway’s chain-abstracted USDC and batching capabilities “make it a natural foundation, providing the throughput and efficiency needed for large-scale autonomous transactions.”

These protocols represent complementary layers in the agentic payment stack. A2A “enables direct agent-to-agent payments, and AP2 connects agents with humans and services.”

In contributing to AP2, Circle is participating along with Google and other participants to enable standards that allow autonomous and hybrid payments.‍