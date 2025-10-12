Securitize Is Reportedly Considering Public Listing through Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC

Securitize is reportedly considering going public through a potential merger with a blank-check company that is sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. This, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. Securitize, which currently oversees more than $4.6 billion in tokenized real-world asset value, may be valued at more than $1 billion (should the deal actually materialize).

This valuation for Securitize is just an estimate at this time and the company may decide not to finalize it and stay private for longer (like many firms are doing in the current environment).

The blank-check company which might be looking to potentially acquire Securitize, Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc., is presently listed on Nasdaq as CEPT.

The firm was reportedly sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald and it has been led by Cantor Chair Brandon Lutnick.

Notably, CEPT secured $240 million via its initial public offering and has maintained this capital as part of a trust. This also currently includes a $5.8 million sponsor private placement.

Shares in the company surged over 10% after the Bloomberg update was released.

Securitize has previously acquired funding from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Coinbase Ventures, and various other prominent companies. Securitize is responsible for managing BUIDL, which is BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund.

It’s the largest on-chain US treasuries fund with more than $2.8 billion in asset value that has so far been tokenized. Recently, Securitize introduced offramps for BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds via the RLUSD stablecoin.

As covered, Securitize says it is bringing the world on-chain by partnering with asset managers, including BlackRock, KKR, Hamilton Lane and others.

Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer and digital transfer agent, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS).

With the addition of fund administration services, Securitize provides financial institutions with a tokenization solution “with minimal counterparty risk, enhancing access and liquidity within a transparent regulatory framework.”

Since 2017, Securitize says that it has set industry milestones, which includes becoming “the first blockchain-native transfer agent.”