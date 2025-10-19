Lumx to Enable Stablecoin and Digital Payments Infrastructure in LatAm

Lumx has raised $3.4 million in a funding round that has been led by Indicator Capital and CMT Digital, along with contributions from Honey Island, Antler, Bitso, Nomad, CAF Ventures (CAFE) and angel investors Arnold Lee, Joshua Weiss, Chuk Okpalugo, Carlos Souza, and Allan Schmitt. The proceeds will be directed toward expanding operations, enhancing product development, and strengthening Lumx’s compliance strategy, reinforcing its commitment to building infrastructure for stablecoins in Latin America.

Established back in 2022, Lumx has now reportedly become a “reference” in financial technology and blockchain infrastructure in Brazil.

The company enables banks, fintechs, and payment providers to integrate stablecoin-based solutions efficiently.

Derek Bittar, Cofounder at Indicator Capital said that blockchain will not be adopted at scale as long as it “remains complex and inaccessible.”

Abstraction is the key to making this tech invisible, intuitive, and secure.

Lumx’s infrastructure is said to enable security, works “interoperably, and compliantly connects the real world to the cloud.”

Its product supports currencies such as BRL, USDC, and USDT, orchestrating operations between fiat and digital assets for corporate clients, “with a focus on agility, compliance, and global liquidity.”

Although transfer systems like SWIFT remain slow and costly for banks and businesses, stablecoins are said to be serving a vital role in modernizing these flows.

By enabling near-instant settlement, reducing fees, and simplifying outdated processes, stablecoins allow FIs “to operate with greater predictability and competitiveness.”

It is in this context that Lumx’s infrastructure stands out, offering the tech foundation for key players to transition from legacy models to “a more agile, secure environment that meets regulatory requirements.”

With this funding round, they’ll continue developing technology that abstracts the complexity of blockchain, making it “invisible to the end-user, but fully auditable and secure under the hood.”

Caio Barbosa, Co-CEO of Lumx said that the world is watching the ongoing transformation driven by stablecoins and how they “are redefining payments and financial infrastructure.”

Here in Latin America, it’s no different: they are building technology with standards that engage with regulators and institutions “to ensure security, efficiency, and real economic impact.”

They’ll expand their integrations with banks and fintechs across the region, strengthen their dialogue with regulators, and “remain laser-focused on stablecoin infrastructure that’s built to last.”

Their team will stay lean (around 30 people), but “highly specialized and autonomous.”

They’re not scaling for size, they’re scaling for impact. That means empowering every member of the team “to move fast, take ownership, and keep pushing forward the culture of trust, innovation, and agility that defines Lumx.”

In the months that are to follow, they’ll keep on building various bridges between financial institutions and this stablecoin-native infrastructure.

They’ll work with partners to clarify use cases, security models, and compliance frameworks, and “ensure that every integration adds real value.”