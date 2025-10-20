European Fintech Creditstar Announces New Funding Facility from Kilde

Creditstar Group, a European fintech providing digital consumer credit in eight markets and fixed-return investment product in 31 countries, has secured an additional $10 million funding facility from Singapore-based Kilde, reportedly increasing the total to $20 million. The capital injection reflects continued institutional confidence in Creditstar’s performance and governance.

The additional capital facility builds on the initial $10 million agreement signed in November 2024 and “deepens the group’s relationship with the Singapore-based digital private credit investment firm, established over two years ago.”

The facility will now aim to support loan-book growth across Creditstar’s eight European markets and support the group’s funding-diversification strategy, which “includes bonds, institutional partnerships and retail investment offering.”

In its audited 2024 results, Creditstar reported a net profit of “€7.3 million, a gross loan portfolio of €351.2 million, and total assets of €367 million.”

By June 2025, the loan portfolio had grown to €406.8 million, representing a 30.6% year-on-year increase, “underpinned by strong risk management, automation and data-driven underwriting.”

Since its founding in 2006, the Group has remained profitable via multiple economic cycles, completing “nearly 50 bond issues on Baltic capital markets and returning over €100 million in interest to investors, with no defaults in its 18-year history.”

Aaro Sosaar, Chief Executive Officer of Creditstar Group has said that this additional capacity strengthens their capital efficiency and supports their plan to scale “responsibly across regulated markets whilst maintaining diversified funding sources.”

Radek Jezbera, Co-Founder of Kilde said that the combination of strong growth, improving profitability, scalable tech and disciplined risk management gives them more confidence in the Group’s ability to “deliver through market cycles.”

They claim to be backing a so-called proven platform with “a significant runway for geographic and product expansion.”

Creditstar offers consumer credit in eight European markets and has maintained profitability during multiple economic cycles since 2006.

Its centralised risk management framework, enabled by ML-driven underwriting across 1.4 million+ historical customer records, has delivered fairly “consistent credit quality.”

The Group said that it now continues to expand its consumer credit and investment platform.

Monefit SmartSaver, its retail investment product offered in 31 different markets, has so far attracted more than €100 million since its launch back in 2022, offering more cost-efficient funding that aims to complement various institutional partnerships.

Creditstar has also finalized its largest bond issuance to date in May of this year, securing €46 million across tranches.