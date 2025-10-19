Fintech Stripe Launches Stablecoin Payments for Subscriptions

Since introducing stablecoin payments, financial infrastructure, and payments processing, Fintech Stripe said that they’ve seen these digital tokens enable the global expansion of some of the fastest-growing companies today. According to Stripe, the top 20 AI firms on Stripe—all but 1 based in the United States—draw the majority or 60% of their revenue from outside the nation.

However, cross-border payments can be costly to accept, slow to settle, and often fail completely.

That’s why some AI firms, such as Shadeform, have seen “approximately 20% of their payment volume shift to stablecoins, which settle near-instantaneously and cost half as much per transaction to process.”

Now, to support the 30% of businesses on Stripe with recurring business models—such as the majority of AI companies—they’re introducing subscription capabilities for stablecoin payments.

To launch stablecoin subscriptions, they built a smart contract that resolves a limitation of blockchain-based payments: that wallet owners need to manually “sign” transactions.

The smart contract allows clients to save their wallet as a payment method and authorize it to send recurring payments—without “needing to re-sign each transaction.”

Customers can do this with more than 400 supported wallets, and it’s just like saving any other payment method on Stripe.

Alex Mashrabov, CEO of Higgsfield, said that they’re pleased about rolling out stablecoin subscription payments with Stripe.

Stablecoin payments help reduce the cost of revenue for payments from all around the globe, attract “more tech-forward users, and reach folks who don’t have access to other payment methods.”

To begin, they’re rolling out stablecoin-powered subscriptions in private preview to US-based firms, and supporting subscription payments that are made in USDC over the Base and Polygon chains.