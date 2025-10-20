Fireblocks Selected By Euronet to Enable Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments

Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a firm focused on payments processing and cross-border transactions, announced it has chosen to leverage Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for digital asset infrastructure (non-custodial), settlement, trading operations and stablecoin payments. Fireblocks enables Euronet to integrate stablecoin tech into its payments infrastructure, “accelerating partner settlements, reducing pre-funding needs and enhancing liquidity management.”

This integration streamlines Euronet’s internal treasury operations and strengthens its “support for cross-border payment use cases.”

By bringing together Fireblocks’ stablecoin infrastructure with Dandelion’s network, comprising approx. 631,000 locations, 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.2 billion digital wallet accounts and 4.0 billion Visa debit cards via Visa Direct payments across 200 countries and territories, the companies “are laying the groundwork for the evolution in cross-border payments, where interoperability between traditional and blockchain systems work to make money movement more efficient.”

Euronet’s initial phase will focus on streamlining its treasury operations, optimizing the use of working capital and how funds “move internally and across its banking and payment partners.”

The collaboration also supports Euronet’s roadmap of introducing stablecoin payments “into remittances, consumer-facing wallets and real-time settlements.”

Subsequent phases are to expand to on-off ramping fiat currencies into stablecoin and tokenized assets, and other customer-facing products across Euronet’s portfolio—including “Ria Money Transfer, Xe for high-value and corporate payments, Dandelion Payments for wholesale money movement between financial institutions and Euronet’s ATM fleet.”

Fireblocks’ multi-party computation (MPC) tech and policy engine help institutions “secure wallets, control access and automate operations.”

The firm’s network — including thousands of partners such as on- and off-ramp providers, liquidity venues, and stablecoin issuers — allows Euronet to accelerate time to market “without building hundreds of new integrations.”

The collab comes amid a wave of regulatory and institutional developments focused around stablecoins and tokenized payments.

As banking institutions and payment services providers get ready to implement stablecoin infrastructure, partnerships, like the one between Euronet and Fireblocks, indicate how financial networks may evolve in order to address the so-called future of interoperable, real-time international payments.