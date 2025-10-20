UK Fintech GoCardless to Focus on European Business Expansion after Achieving Profitability

Bank payment Fintech GoCardless has elevated two company execs to its newly formed EMEA leadership team as it seeks to further expand its business operations in the fast-evolving market. Borja Valiente has been named VP of Sales and GM, EMEA and Hamish Wood as the VP of Customer Success, EMEA. The two executives will now be part of a new, integrated go-to-market team that is tasked with driving the Fintech firm’s expansion across the United Kingdom, Ireland as well as continental Europe.

A resident of Spain, Borja had joined GoCardless back in 2016. In his latest role he will be responsible for revenue growth and new customer acquisition across the EMEA. In addition to covering the UK, Borja’s team in Europe includes Luis Fernandez de la Regata Lestrade, Country Manager of Spain; Clementine Destrez, Sales Manager – Emerging and Corporate, EMEA; and Thibaut Arnould, Sales Manager – Mid-Market and Enterprise, EMEA.

Hamish, who had joined GoCardless back in 2019, will be responsible for building a customer-centric culture within GoCardless and helping businesses maximise the benefits of the bank payment platform “to fuel their growth.” He will now be responsible for leading a professional team of “over 45 Customer Success and Implementation Managers globally, with nine dedicated to the EMEA region.”

The update affirms GoCardless’ commitment to Europe, “a region which saw revenue growth of nearly 50% in FY24.”

GoCardless reported a 69% growth in turnover in France, “driven by strong traction in the energy, insurance and business services sectors.”

The year was also marked by a number of new signatures and renewals with customers such as Aircall, a centaur “specialized in mobile telephony, and the humanitarian association SOS Méditerranée.”

In Spain, GoCardless recorded “25% revenue growth and a 91% increase in transaction volumes processed.”

As reported earlier this month, GoCardless said that it recorded its first EBITDA positive quarter on an adjusted basis, “operating in the black in the final three months of FY25 (April to June 2025).”

The result reflects cost discipline and as well as a “sustained” growth trajectory, positioning the Fintech for steady growth.

This milestone follows steady financial results in FY24, where GoCardless reported a “38% increase in revenue to £127m and a 55% reduction on losses, down to £35m.”

Since then, GoCardless has also reached several important milestones that have strengthened its “market position and accelerated growth.”

This includes: