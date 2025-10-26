Egypt–Saudi Tie-Up Launches Platform to Back PropTech Startups

An Egyptian–Saudi partnership has launched a platform in Cairo to back property technology startups, aiming to speed digital adoption across Egypt’s real estate sector as the market undergoes major structural shifts, the companies said.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Advantage and Modern Solutions, a subsidiary of Prime Group Egypt, joined with Saudi Arabia’s Edafa Venture to create the programme, according to industry outlet Invest-Gate.

The partners said the initiative will target scalable ideas and early-stage firms building tools to improve efficiency, cut costs and accelerate decision-making for developers, brokers and investors.

Applications will be open for 45 days, after which candidates will be screened by a joint committee. Selected startups will receive investment and operating support with a view to expanding regionally to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Mahmoud Farag, chief executive of Prime Group Egypt, called the collaboration “a convergence of strategic visions at a defining moment for the market.”

Amgad El-Tawil, chief executive of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advantage, said “PropTech is the future of real estate,” citing innovation’s role in reshaping asset management and investment processes.

Backers say the push aligns with Egypt’s wider digital-transformation agenda, including incubators and AI-based valuation systems, and seeks to reinforce the country’s bid to become a regional PropTech hub.

Real estate contributes about 20% of Egypt’s gross domestic product, and the sector is adapting as new cities expand while traditional resale markets face liquidity pressures.

PropTech — from digital listings and transaction platforms to smart-building software and analytics — has attracted growing investor interest across the

Gulf as governments promote smart-city initiatives and diversify economies beyond hydrocarbons. The partners did not disclose the size of the investment pool or target number of startups.

The launch comes as developers across the Middle East look to streamline sales and financing processes and respond to end-user demand for faster, more transparent services. Officials did not provide a timetable for cohort selection.