Japanese Fintech JPYC Introduces Yen Denominated Stablecoin

Japanese fintech JPYC Inc. recently revealed that it has introduced the nation’s legally recognized yen-denominated stablecoin, called JPYC (with trading starting this Monday). JPYC Inc. stated that it began offering the JPYC token this Monday along with introducing its issuance and redemption service, JPYC EX. In August of this year, the Fintech firm registered as a fund transfer service provider with Japan’s Financial Services Agency.

According to a release, the JPYC stablecoin is expected to maintain a 1:1 peg to the Japanese yen and is currently live on blockchain networks including Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC).

The firm explained that backs all JPYC in circulation with 100% reserves that are now maintained in yen deposits as well as government-issued bonds, as per regulations under the country’s Payment Services Act.

The Fintech firm also mentioned that that users are able to acquire JPYC via the JPYC EX platform once they have gone through identity verification, which is done via the My Number card (Japan’s identity document provided to local residents).

The stablecoin issuer has now aimed for 10 trillion yen ($65.4 billion) in circulation in the next 3 years. It plans to further expand the supported blockchains. The company also plans to work with more businesses.

During the past year, the digital assets and stablecoin market has matured significantly under the Trump Administration in the US. Because of these advancements, major jurisdictions across Europe and leading Asian nations like Japan have started to focus on enhancing their business environment. Digital transformation is ongoing with AI taking on a major role in finance and crypto as well.

Given these developments, it’s evident that major economies like that of Japan (with a $5 trillion GDP) need to move fast to remain competitive. In much the same way that the Internet disrupted communication and commerce in the early 2000’s during the so-called Dot-com era, stablecoins and digital assets represent a major paradigm shift.

Digital dollars (aka stablecoins) have shown their potential in carrying out faster, cheaper cross-border transfers among other use-cases. This is why traditional financial institutions have also been exploring their own initiatives to stay relevant in the fast-evolving digital economy.