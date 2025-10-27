JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) unveiled plans to allocate around $1.5T over the next decade as part of its so-called Security and Resiliency Initiative, including as much as $10B in direct equity investments, in order to support the US’s move towards improved national security. As global competition increases and supply chains continue to fracture, the ability to deploy funds into digital technologies that make the US more self-reliant has become a national priority, CB Insights noted.

JPMorgan Chase’s initiative is expected to meet that moment, representing both a key financing move for US-based firms across the 27 sub-areas identified by the banking provider and a capital deployment strategy. CB Insights’ predictive signals, including their outlook score for company success, Mosaic, shortlisted 79 firms for JPMorgan Chase to “consider investing in.”

A new class of industrial AI startups is now intending to rebuild the nation’s productive capacity across various key sectors such as manufacturing, materials, and mobility.

CB Insights pointed out that firms such as Skild AI (robot foundation models), Charge Robotics (factory automation), and Cartken (autonomous mobile robots) are lowering the cost gap “for onshore production by automating physical work and logistics.”

In addition to this, Earth AI and Periodic Labs are applying AI “to accelerate materials discovery and secure domestic access to critical minerals and battery inputs.”

Material development platforms have captured investor attention as AI and quantum computing unlock various capabilities, “becoming one of the hottest emerging markets (i.e., with a Commercial Maturity median of 3 or below) in the manufacturing sector.”

CB Insights also stated that as AI becomes the “backbone of critical systems, the attack surface expands exponentially.”

A new cohort of emerging startups is now said to be “fortifying this frontier” by integrating AI-native security, quantum-safe encryption, and infrastructure hardening into “the fabric of the intelligent economy.”

Firms such as TXOne Networks and Xage Security are now said to be focused on protecting industrial and energy assets with “zero-trust architectures built for operational technology, while TrustLogix and Concentric AI safeguard sensitive enterprise data through granular policy enforcement and autonomous monitoring.”

CB Insights also mentioned that TrustLogix is among the AI security startups most likely to “be acquired next,” according to CB Insights Predictive Intelligence, as large cyber players have been on “a M&A spree to seize this opportunity and integrate AI security features into existing offerings.”

The report further noted that Quantum Xchange ensures secure data transmission “with quantum-resistant encryption, and HiddenLayer defends AI models themselves against poisoning, inversion, and adversarial attacks.”

Collectively, these emerging technologies aim to establish a more secure AI infrastructure stack that includes digital, data, and physical domains, ensuring that “as intelligence scales, trust scales with it.”

Investing in this layer isn’t merely about cybersecurity, according to the analysis from CB Insights; it’s also about protecting the “nervous system” of the digital economy.