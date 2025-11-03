Crypto.com Introduces AI LLM Integrated Model Context Protocol

Crypto.com has recently announced the introduction of its Model Context Protocol (MCP), Crypto Market Data by Crypto.com, in order to offer a high-performance cryptocurrency and financial data service that now integrates directly with AI large language models, such as Anthropic’s Claude as well as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Crypto Market Data by Crypto.com integrates with a user’s LLM to provide live cryptocurrency market data and insights, such as price quotes, order books, conversions, candlestick charts.

The data is supplied in real time via Crypto.com, enabling LLM users engaging with the MCP to “adapt intelligent crypto financial analysis, trading and market monitoring insights into their personal AI experience.”

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com has said that the integration of AI and crypto is only just beginning and will most likely “reshape how we invest and engage in commerce.”

Anziani added that they are pleased to take this step in developing AI-powered cryptocurrency tools that are establishing “the bridge to the new era of financial technology and empowerment.” Crypto Market Data by Crypto.com is designed for “the trader of today and tomorrow.”

This marks the initial roll-out phase of Crypto Market Data by Crypto.com, with continued product updates as well as “accessibility across more AI LLMs and tools to come in the near future.”

As mentioned in the announcement, this is Crypto.com’s latest AI-powered offering, including the launch of the Crypto.com AI Agent SDK last year, which is an artificial intelligence enabled software development kit that can integrate natural language to blockchain functions “across Crypto.com services and various blockchain protocols.”

Crypto Market Data by Crypto.com is accessible now and may be configured and integrated with your AI LLM or assistant.

Established back in 2016, Crypto.com claims that it is now being trusted by users across the globe and is the industry provider focused on ensuring regulatory compliance, security as well as privacy.

Their vision is: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet and they remain committed to enabling the adoption of cryptocurrency via product development and technology advancements.