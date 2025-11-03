Galaxy Digital Announces Integration with Coinbase Prime

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: GLXY) announced its integration with Coinbase Prime (NASDAQ: COIN) – a full service platform that combines liquidity and institutional-grade custody supporting institutions by powering their staking solutions. Via this latest collaboration, Coinbase Prime clients can access Galaxy’s staking infrastructure – placing Galaxy Digital among the “short list” of selected staking providers Coinbase has integrated directly into its platform.

As digital assets enter a phase of significant institutional adoption, the largest and “most influential” allocators now reportedly require “more than just rewards – they need the ability to seamlessly diversify their staking activity and generate liquidity against their staked assets.”

This integration positions Galaxy and Coinbase Prime as a custodial, staking, and liquidity solution for ETFs and ETPs, pairing Coinbase’s custody with Galaxy’s distributed validator network.

Beyond staking, Galaxy offers trading, lending, and liquidity solutions, giving institutional clients a “platform for deploying digital assets and moving beyond passive allocation toward capital-efficient strategies.”

With approximately $6.6 billion in assets under stake, Galaxy is delivering the infrastructure necessary to “support long-term institutional participation in the crypto-economy.”

This integration with Coinbase marks the fourth custodial integration Galaxy’s Blockchain Infrastructure team has announced in 2025 – “following its collaborations with Fireblocks, Zodia Custody and BitGo – and is further supported by GK8, Galaxy’s institutional self-custody technology platform.”

As covered, Galaxy Digital Inc.’s digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology.

In addition, they develop and operate data center infrastructure “to power AI and high-performance computing workloads.”

Their 800 MW Helios campus in Texas, which has an “additional 2.7 GW of power under study, positions Galaxy among the fastest-growing data center developments in North America.”

The firm is currently is headquartered in New York City, with additional business offices that are based across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.