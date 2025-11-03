Alpaca Joins Global Dollar Network, Bringing Stablecoin USDG to Clients on Solana

Alpaca, a global provider of brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to crypto, stocks, ETFs, options, and fixed income, announced that it joined Global Dollar Network (GDN). This should offer clients access to USDG on Solana, one of the “most used” blockchains with reported benefits such as high throughput and low costs. This marks a key milestone in Alpaca’s crypto infrastructure: its first production release “supporting deposits and withdrawals for tokens outside of Ethereum.”

The Multi-Chain Ready Infrastructure includes:

Multi-Chain Support: Live on Solana, enabling deposits and withdrawals beyond Ethereum for the first time.

Live on Solana, enabling deposits and withdrawals beyond Ethereum for the first time. Stablecoin Access: Powered by USDG, a fully-backed and transparent digital dollar issued by Paxos Digital Singapore under MAS oversight and by Paxos Issuance Europe in the EU, compliant with MiCA.

Powered by USDG, a fully-backed and transparent digital dollar issued by Paxos Digital Singapore under MAS oversight and by Paxos Issuance Europe in the EU, compliant with MiCA. Settlements: Bringing customers fast and cost-efficient stablecoin pairs, powered by Alpaca Crypto’s enterprise-grade infrastructure.

USDG is a said to be “fully backed, transparent stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.” USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the “supervision of FIN FSA and in compliance with MiCA.”

Designed to comply with stablecoin frameworks, USDG provides a digital dollar settlement layer. USDG powers the Global Dollar Network whose members, which include market participants across finance and fintech, are “leveraging collective strengths to accelerate stablecoin adoption worldwide.”

Via this collab, Alpaca’s partners and customers gain access to an enterprise-grade stablecoin “without compromising on compliance or performance.”

As covered, Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs “providing access to stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and crypto.” Alpaca delivers embeddable finance solutions “for tokenization, fully paid securities lending, high-yield cash, 24/5 trading, Shariah-compliant investing and more.”

At present, Alpaca reportedly enables over 7 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions “in 40+ countries with over $170M in funding.”

Global Dollar Network is the world’s stablecoin network with a focus on economic upside.

Enabled by the Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin that is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe, Global Dollar Network offers an economic model that “rewards partners for their contributions.”

Global Dollar Network partners include Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Kraken, OKX, Paxos, Robinhood, Worldpay.

Paxos issues USDG in the EU via Paxos Issuance Europe OY (PIE).

USDG is fully redeemable from Paxos on “a one-to-one basis for U.S. dollars.”

All USDG token holders in the EU have a “right of redemption against PIE at any time and at par value for USDG.”