Eventus and Huron | Treliant Partner to Improve Trade Surveillance Capabilities for FIs

Eventus, a provider of trade surveillance as well as financial risk solutions announced recently its collaboration with Treliant, a global consulting and managed services firm recently acquired by Huron Consulting Group. As part of Huron, Treliant brings considerable financial services expertise, regulatory insight and tech-enabled solutions to “help institutions transform, optimize and modernize their programs.” The relationship between Eventus and Huron will aim to deliver trade surveillance capabilities for FIs.

Eventus is said to be regarded as a key player focused on providing “high-touch service” with experienced financial market and regulatory personnel collaborating with its clients. The alliance with Huron | Treliant, which has undergone training on Eventus’ Validus trade surveillance platform and ensured operational alignment, is meant “to elevate that service further.”

The collab reportedly offers support for Eventus clients leveraging Validus. While Eventus continues to work with its clients to “provide platform delivery, technology support and surveillance expertise, Huron | Treliant enhances the ecosystem by enabling clients to optimize the way they operate and govern surveillance environments.”

Under this new collab, Eventus clients are now reportedly able to engage directly with Huron | Treliant to enhance their surveillance frameworks by:

Conducting risk-based assessments to align surveillance programs with business models and regulatory requirements.

Tuning and optimizing their Validus alert logic, helping to reduce false positives and improve signal quality.

Receiving best practice guidance on workflows, escalation processes and governance structures.

Getting additional operational support including scalable managed services and staff augmentation to review, resolve or escalate alerts.

Brendan Mulvey, MD, Compliance and Risk Management at Huron | Treliant, said that this collaboration is about enabling FIs to “elevate their trade surveillance programs, efficiently and defensibly.”

Mulvey added that combining their compliance and operational expertise with Eventus’ Validus platform, they are “providing clients the ability to make surveillance a strength.”

The collab is now said to be active, with joint engagements underway and training programs “in place across Huron | Treliant’s solution delivery centers.”