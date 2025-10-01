Home Frosting launches Oct. 5th Kickstarter for the American Prosperity Pillow™—a patriotic collectible honoring America’s 250th birthday

TAMPA, FL – September 2025 – Home Frosting, the Tampa-based luxury interior design studio, is unveiling its newest creation on Kickstarter: The American Prosperity Pillow™, an heirloom-quality accent pillow that puts a bold, modern spin on a centuries-old tradition—arriving just in time for America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

As an official America250™ licensee—the national, nonpartisan initiative created by Congress to lead the Semiquincentennial celebration—The American Prosperity Pillow embodies the nation’s enduring spirit of innovation and optimism. This limited-edition design invites collectors and patriots alike to commemorate the milestone with a timeless, meaningful keepsake.

Reinventing the prosperity tradition

Unlike traditional prosperity pillows found in other cultures that lean on superstition or luck, the American Prosperity Pillow™ channels the entrepreneurial energy of the American Dream—hard work, grit, and resilience. Hidden inside each pillow is an inspiring success mantra, encouraging owners to pursue prosperity through determination and action.

“The American Prosperity Pillow reflects the very essence of our nation’s values—patriotism, perseverance, and the promise of opportunity,” said Karen Post, creator of the project. “Crowdfunding on Kickstarter gives backers the chance to own a piece of America’s Semiquincentennial celebration, support U.S.A. craftsmanship and enjoy a patriotic keepsake.”

Key features for backers

Made in America: Designed and manufactured in the United States, supporting American manufacturing and the artisan industry.

Mantra for success: Each pillow contains a motivational mantra—transforming the old idea of passive luck into an active pursuit of prosperity.

Each pillow contains a motivational mantra—transforming the old idea of passive luck into an active pursuit of prosperity. Styled with substance: Offered in a variety of sizes and trims starting at $85, every pillow includes a commemorative gold-colored America250 charm and your choice of down/feather or hypoallergenic synthetic fill—finished with shredded retired U.S. currency for an extra touch of Americana.

Offered in a variety of sizes and trims starting at $85, every pillow includes a commemorative gold-colored America250 charm and your choice of down/feather or hypoallergenic synthetic fill—finished with shredded retired U.S. currency for an extra touch of Americana. Kickstarter limited edition: Only 250 individually numbered pillows, each signed by designer Karen Post, will arrive in a keepsake gold presentation box.

Why Kickstarter?

Crowdfunding is fueling a boom in collectible patriotic merchandise ahead of the 250th anniversary. Analysts forecast a multi-billion-dollar surge in consumer spending on commemorative products. Kickstarter backers will be the first to secure these limited-edition pillows—well before they reach retail stores.

Availability

The Kickstarter campaign goes live October 5, 2025 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/prosperitypillow/american-prosperity-pillowtm

with early-bird rewards and special pricing for the first backers.

About Home Frosting

Home Frosting is a Tampa-based interior design firm founded by designer and entrepreneur Karen Post. Karen is also a published author of Brain Tattoos, creating unique brands that stick to your customers minds (AMACOM) and Brand Turnaround (McGraw Hill) and contributor to Tampa Bay Times, The Bay Magazine. Her work has been featured on FOX News, NBC, ABC, CNN, Bloomberg TV, and in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times and many other international media outlets.

About America250™

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. Aiming to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation.

###