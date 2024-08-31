Payments Infrastructure Fintech Mercuryo Launches On-Ramp Services on Ninji Cryptocurrency Wallet

Mercuryo, a global payments infrastructure platform, has launched on-ramp services on Ninji Wallet, an “agile” cryptocurrency wallet in the Injective ecosystem with seamless access, robust security and simplified asset management.

The collaboration represents a pivotal moment in “enhancing Ninji Wallet’s capabilities, with Mercuryo delivering intuitive and optimal payment solutions tailored for the Web3 space.”

Ninji Wallet, the first cryptocurrency wallet in the Injective ecosystem, will enable users “to seamlessly purchase Injective (INJ), the network’s native digital token, using the Mercuryo on-ramp service.”

Mercuryo is described as “a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration.”

Mercuryo’s intuitive solutions are simplifying “the experience for newcomers to the digital token space.”

Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow “in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.”

As noted in the update, Mercuryo stands out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment “use case growth and seamless on-chain integration, simplifying the user experience, especially for newcomers to this market.”

Mercuryo enables efficient capital flow within “the DeFi ecosystem and consolidates various payment and banking solutions into a single, user-friendly interface.”

Since 2018, Mercuryo has partnered with industry participants “such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Jupiter, 1inch, PancakeSwap, and more, with plans to expand further as we continue to innovate with our stack of products.”