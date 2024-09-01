Fintech iwoca Research: Economic Concerns Among UK SMEs Hit Record Low with Recession Fears Down Significantly

Three in four (73%) SME finance brokers feel optimistic about the future of small businesses, according to SME lender iwoca’s latest Q2 2024 SME Expert Index.

The survey of SME brokers reveals “a tentatively bullish outlook for the UK’s 5.5m SMEs, as optimism among brokers is up 3pp compared to Q1 2024, and 6pp compared to Q4 2023.”

Fewer than one in 12 (8%) brokers “feel pessimistic about the business environment.”

SMEs, by contrast, maintain a cautious eye “on their financial prospects, with brokers indicating just over half (56%) feel positive about their own future business environment.”

This comes despite economic green shoots “including the lowering of interest rates by the Bank of England earlier this month.”

Small businesses’ concerns around a recession “have reached a record low since the SME Expert Index began, according to their finance brokers.”

Just a third of brokers (34%) suggested their SME clients “are worried about a potential recession, down 7pp since Q1 2024, and 37pp since Q2 last year.”

Official statistics released in August show the UK’s economy “grew by 0.6% in Q2 in a sign of continued recovery.”

For the first time in iwoca’s SME Expert Index, 0% of brokers said ‘closing down the business’ as the primary concern for small business clients, down 3pp on Q1 2024, “suggesting existential business anxieties have cleared in the last quarter owing to economic stability.”L

While economic circumstances improve, some political uncertainty persists. Over a third (35%) of brokers think the new Labour Government will “prove positive for SMEs, but a similar proportion felt there would be no change to small business outcomes (33%), or that the new Government would be a ‘negative’ for SMEs (32%).”

This political waiting game is reflected in SME concerns––”nearly a tenth (9%) of finance experts cite political uncertainty as SMEs top concern at the moment, up 6pp since last quarter, and the highest proportion yet.”

Colin Goldstein, Commercial Growth Director at iwoca, said that smaller firms have struggled for two years, but there are signs of recovery.

“The fall in SME anxieties about the economy signals brighter months to come for small businesses, while the pinch of inflation and high interest rates eases.”

Fast, flexible finance empowers small businesses to manage their cash flow better and seize opportunities – “making their business and the economy stronger as a whole.”

At iwoca, they claim to “do just that.”

They help businesses get “the funds they need, when they need it, often within minutes.”

They claim to have already “made several billion in funding available to over 100,000 businesses since we launched in 2012, and positioned ourselves as a leading Fintech in Europe.”

Their mission is to “finance one million businesses.”

About the data

The SME Expert Index is based on a survey carried out “with nearly 80 brokers who’ve collectively submitted over 2,000 applications for unsecured finance on behalf of their SME clients across the UK over a four-week period in July.”