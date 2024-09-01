Alchemy Pay and Unlimit to Enable Global Crypto Onboarding

Alchemy Pay, the fiat-crypto payment gateway, announced a partnership with Unlimit, a leading global fintech company.

This collaboration integrates Unlimit’s robust payment rails, “significantly enhancing Alchemy Pay’s On-ramp service offerings for local and global users, offering seamless access to Visa and Mastercard credit card payments, Google Pay, and SEPA transfers.”

This partnership allows users to complete smoother transactions “through these widely-used payment methods, unlocking several benefits including reduced friction, more favorable fees, and improved success rates.”

Moreover, the partnership with Unlimit significantly “extends Alchemy Pay’s global reach by integrating its extensive network, which covers pivotal markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the European Union.”

Unlimit’s deep-rooted presence in these regions “allows Alchemy Pay to penetrate those markets more effectively, thereby accelerating the global adoption of cryptocurrency as a viable payment method.”

Irene Skrynova, the Chief Customer Officer at Unlimit said:

“We are excited to support Alchemy Pay on their mission to connect the world of traditional payment methods with the world of crypto. At Unlimit, we believe in ‘borderless payments’ and have dedicated over 15 years to making this a reality for our customers globally. This partnership brings us closer to an ‘omnipayment’ future, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.”

Alchemy Pay’s Ecosystem Lead, Robert McCracken said:

“Our partnership with Unlimit will provide massive benefit to end users, by allowing Alchemy Pay to offer wider global coverage, lower costs, and improve transaction success rates. Their global payment experience and expertise will bolster our rapidly expanding suite of services which continue to be mainstream-friendly while ensuring security and stability in all areas. This is a great step forward.”

Looking back, Alchemy Pay has been persistently “dedicated to providing global users with more accessibility.”

Alchemy Pay’s peerless global coverage extends to 173 countries, “supporting fiat-crypto purchases through a variety of payment methods.”

Unlimit’s robust payment infrastructure perfectly aligns “with Alchemy Pay’s core mission — to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and everyday users.”

To deliver the compliant service and adhere to regulatory requirements, Alchemy Pay has secured multiple licenses “in countries including the UK, United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania.”

The company has also forged partnerships “with prominent payment processors, regional e-wallets, and local bank partners, providing innovative payment solutions that enhance accessibility for global users.”

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company “that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an onramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi.”

The company’s mission is to deliver solutions “that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease.”