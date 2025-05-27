Careem Pay Expands Financial Services with New Remittance Corridor to Jordan

Careem Pay, the fintech arm of the Careem Everything App, has introduced a new international money transfer service to Jordan.

This addition to Careem Pay’s remittance network enables users to send money directly from the UAE to Jordanian bank accounts, catering to the needs of the Jordanian expatriate community in the Emirates.

The launch, timed before Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, aligns with a period when remittances traditionally surge, offering a timely solution for those supporting families or managing financial obligations abroad.

The service allows UAE residents to transfer up to AED 25,000 per transaction with a flat fee of AED 10 for repeat users.

Careem Plus subscribers take advantage of additional benefits, including zero fees on transfers exceeding AED 1,500 and reduced charges for smaller amounts.

Funds are delivered in Jordanian Dinars to any bank account with a valid IBAN, with transfers typically processed within 24 hours.

This efficiency, combined with competitive exchange rates, positions Careem Pay as an alternative to traditional remittance providers, which often impose higher fees and slower processing times.

Jordan represents a vital remittance corridor, with over $1 billion annually sent from the UAE, driven by the significant Jordanian diaspora.

By integrating Jordan into its network, Careem Pay now supports transfers to key destinations, including India, Pakistan, the UK, Europe, the Philippines, Lebanon, and Egypt.

This expansion reflects Careem’s broader mission to simplify financial transactions and enhance inclusion across diverse communities in the Middle East.

Mohammad El Saadi, Vice President of Careem Pay, emphasized the service’s value for expatriates.

“For many, sending money home is about supporting loved ones or covering essential expenses like school fees. Our goal is to make this process seamless, affordable, and fast,”

For a limited period, new users can benefit from two fee-free transfers, further incentivizing adoption of the platform.

The service is accessible through the Careem app by selecting the “Send Money” option, ensuring a user-friendly experience for new and existing customers.

Careem Pay’s remittance service, launched in 2023, has gained traction due to its speed and cost-effectiveness.

With a record transfer completed in just 11 seconds in 2024, the platform demonstrates its technological edge.

Careem Plus members also have access to exclusive exchange rates, often surpassing those available through traditional banks or online searches, adding further value for subscribers.

The platform’s ability to process transfers of up to AED 450,000 monthly and AED 150,000 per transaction underscores its capacity to handle significant financial needs.

This move strengthens Careem Pay’s position as a key player in the region’s fintech landscape, offering a suite of services, including bill payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and now an expanded international remittance network.

By addressing the needs of UAE’s expatriate population, Careem Pay continues to redefine affordability in cross-border transactions, empowering users to manage their finances with ease and confidence.