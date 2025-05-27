Fintech Keep Secures Funding to Launch Financial Platform for Canadian Small Businesses

Fintech startup Keep has emerged from stealth mode with a significant C$33 million in equity financing.

The company aims to establish itself as the Canadian equivalent of Brex, the U.S.-based fintech known for its corporate spend management solutions.

This infusion of capital positions Keep to address the needs of Canadian SMEs, offering a financial platform tailored to their operational demands.

The funding announcement marks a pivotal moment for Keep, which has been developing its technology to cater to the underserved Canadian market.

Unlike the U.S., where startups like Brex, Ramp, and Mercury have transformed corporate financial services, Canada’s fintech ecosystem for SMEs has lagged behind.

Keep seeks to fill this gap by providing an all-in-one platform that streamlines financial operations, from expense management to corporate cards, designed specifically for the Canadian business landscape.

Keep’s platform is poised to simplify the complexities that small businesses face when managing finances.

By integrating tools for budgeting, payments, and financial oversight, the company aims to empower entrepreneurs with the efficiency and flexibility needed to compete in a fast-paced market.

The C$33 million raise, a combination of equity funding, a $50 million credit facility, and a $3 million venture debt line, reflects investor confidence in Keep’s vision.

The Series A1 round, led by Tribe Capital, follows previous funding rounds in 2021 and 2023, bringing the startup’s total capital to a robust foundation for growth.

What sets Keep apart is its focus on the Canadian market’s regulatory and economic environment.

While U.S. fintechs like Brex have enhanced corporate spending with high-valuation funding rounds—Brex itself hit a $12.3 billion valuation in 2021—Canadian SMEs have often been left navigating fragmented financial solutions.

Keep’s platform is tailored to address local challenges, such as compliance with Canadian tax regulations and integration with regional banking systems, offering a seamless experience for businesses that have historically relied on traditional banks.

The competitive landscape in Canada is heating up, with other players like Float Financial, which raised $48.5 million in early 2025, also vying to become the “Brex of Canada.”

However, Keep’s comprehensive approach and recent funding give it a strong foothold.

The startup’s leadership has emphasized its commitment to innovation, drawing inspiration from Brex’s success while carving out a Canadian identity.

As Keep rolls out its platform, it aims to redefine how small businesses manage their finances, offering tools that enhance transparency and control.

With C$33 million in fresh capital, Keep is positioned to challenge the status quo, bringing a new era of financial empowerment to Canadian SMEs.

As the fintech sector in Canada evolves, Keep’s emergence signals a shift toward localized, tech-driven solutions for businesses north of the border.