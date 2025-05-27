Former CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo to Advise Digital Asset Bank Sygnum

Switzerland-based Sygnum, a digital asset bank, has announced that J. Christopher Giancarlo will be joining Sygnum as a Senior Policy Advisor. Giancarlo, the former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is well-known for his support of digital asset innovation. Giancarlo served at the CFTC during the last Trump administration. Sygnum notes that Giancarlo recentlg participated win the White House Digital Asset Summit.

By having a key US advisor, Sygnum positions itself for expansion into the key US market. Syngum says that Giancarlow will provide access to an extensive network in both the private and public realms.

As the US has completely altered its approach to digital assets following the anti-innovation Biden administration, the move by Sygnum makes strategic sense. Currently, there is only a single chartered digital asset bank operating in the US and the Trump administration may be more receptive to further approvals following the last four years of atrophy.

Giancarlo issued a statement indicating his interest as the digital asset industry reaches an inflection point for institutional adoption.

“I look forward to contributing my regulatory knowledge, networks and perspectives to Sygnum’s growth strategy, as well as advancing the group’s mission to build new regulated bridges between the traditional and crypto economies on a global scale.”

Mathias Imbach, Sygnum co-founder and Group CEO, said Giancarlo’s understanding of the regulatory landscape, financial markets, and public policy will be invaluable.

Sygnum has pursued a regulation-first approach since its inception. In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in Abu Dhabi, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein.