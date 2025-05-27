Firm Predicts UK Fintech Hiring to Rocket by 32% in 2025

UK Fintech hiring is expected to boom this year as a consultancy predicts hiring to rocket by 32%. Morgan McKinley and Vacancysoft say 2025 will be a big year for hiring in Fintech, boosted by needs in the compliance and cybersecurity sectors.

The firm believes that even while venture markets are choppy, Fintech employers are proceeding with strategic hires. Growth is being driven by “product expansion, operational scaling and the maturing of several firms from start-up to post-revenue stages driven by regulatory shifts, cyber reforms and a potential renewal of UK–EU financial services.”

Risk and compliance hiring is anticipated to rise by 29% in 2025. The report states this is the third consecutive year of growth in this area as demand for financial crime professionals is poised to increase by 50%. Fintechs are investing in this area due to compliance demands and growth.

Technology-related hiring is expected to grow by 39%, with the greatest needs in engineering, IT management, and cybersecurity.

The report claims that several firms, including FNZ, Wise, Deel, and Ebury Partners, are expanding rapidly with headcount growth ranging between 40% and 120%.

Much of the hiring is taking place in London.

Mark Astbury, Director, Morgan McKinley UK, says that even while economic uncertainty persists the UK Fintech sector is experiencing its highest hiring outlook in recent years.

“A projected 32% rise in professional vacancies, led by London but echoed nationwide, signals a market shifting from rapid-fire scaling to more deliberate, strategic expansion, particularly across compliance, cybersecurity, and engineering. The data tells a clear story: despite subdued venture capital flows, demand for specialist talent remains robust. This isn’t a hype-driven rebound, it’s a grounded response to real-world pressures. Fintech firms are hiring to meet rising regulatory expectations as they grow, to counter increasingly sophisticated financial threats, and to build more resilient digital infrastructure. The surge in fraud risk and compliance roles, alongside double-digit growth in IT security and engineering, reflects an industry maturing in response to both opportunity and obligation.”

Astbury describes the hiring as purposeful and focused and a shift from being reactive.

Top 10 Companies, All Professional Vacancies, Fintech, UK, 2023-2025 (Jan/Apr) + *Est