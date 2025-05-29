Exodus Introduces Direct Crypto Purchasing Service for US Mobile Customers

Exodus announces the launch of XO Pay, a service that allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly within the Exodus Mobile wallet.

Developed by Exodus and powered “by Coinme’s Crypto-as-a-Service API platform, XO Pay is the self-custody wallet with native on-ramping.”

XO Pay eliminates the need for third-party exchanges, “providing a seamless crypto buying experience for customers with all the benefits of self-custody.”

XO Pay currently supports various cryptocurrencies “including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (POL), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), and USD Coin (USDC).”

Customers can make purchases “using Visa or Mastercard debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.”

XO Pay is now available to customers across “the United States, with the exception of New York and Vermont.”

JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodus said:

“XO Pay represents our commitment to making cryptocurrency more accessible to everyday customers. By integrating the purchasing process directly into our mobile wallet, we’re removing barriers and simplifying the journey from fiat to crypto, and back.”

Key Features of XO Pay:

Complete purchases in under 60 seconds with quick and easy onboarding

Maximize buys with industry-leading competitive rates

Access world-class support from Exodus’ elite customer service team

The user experience has been designed “with simplicity in mind.”

Customers can initiate a purchase by “tapping the Buy & Sell icon in the Exodus Mobile app, selecting their desired cryptocurrency and purchase amount, and choosing XO Pay as their provider.”

The platform will then guide customers “through a straightforward verification process.”

Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme said:

“By creating a Web2 checkout experience into a Web3 self-custody wallet, Exodus has set a new bar for crypto user experience. Exodus’ innovative integration of Coinme’s APIs delivers the seamless in-app purchase flow users expect while keeping them in full control of their assets.”

Exodus empowers individuals to take “control of their lives in a digital world with secure, user-friendly crypto software.”

Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible “through self-custodial wallets that put customers in full control of their funds, enabling seamless swaps, buys, and sells.”

For businesses, Exodus offers “Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, leading solutions for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.”

Committed to accessible and secure finance, Exodus is shaping “the future of digital ownership.”

Founded in 2014, Coinme is a licensed and regulated “provider of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), its B2B2C crypto and stablecoin enablement platform.”

Coinme’s CaaS enables a “fully native and seamless crypto exchange and payment experience within their partners’ web or mobile apps.”

By integrating with Coinme’s API suite, partners can deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services “natively on their front-end while leveraging Coinme’s robust exchange and compliance infrastructure.”