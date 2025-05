Bitget Forays into RWAs with BGUSD, Merges TradFi with Crypto

Bitget, the cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of BGUSD, a yield-bearing stable asset certificate designed to enhance capital efficiency and provide “passive income opportunities for users worldwide.”

BGUSD is integrated into the platform’s “trading and wealth management infrastructure, offering a multifaceted utility layer backed by real-world assets.”

BGUSD is redeemable for USDC at “a 1:1 ratio and can be subscribed using USDC or USDT.”

Holding BGUSD provides users with an “annualized yield starting at 4%, credited daily to their spot accounts based on their minimum daily balance.”

For the first 30 days “following launch, a promotional APY of 5% will apply.”

The asset derives its yield from a “diversified basket of tier 1 tokenized real-world assets, including high-grade money market funds and tokenized US Treasury products.”

This disciplined yield structure is supported “by a diversified asset allocation, institutional-grade infrastructure, and partnerships with multiple leading tokenization service providers, including Superstate (via their tokenized treasury fund USTB).”

Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget said:

“At Bitget, our mission has always been to prioritize our users’ needs — whether they come from the crypto-native community, institutional circles, or traditional finance. With BGUSD, we are delivering a solution that bridges the best of both worlds: the transparency and innovation of crypto with the stability and yield opportunities traditionally found in real-world assets. This launch is another step in empowering our global users to achieve smarter, more resilient portfolio growth.”

This structure positions BGUSD as a “yield-generating alternative within the platform, minimizing exposure to crypto market volatility while maintaining full liquidity through redemption options.”

Users can opt for instant redemptions, fulfilled from Bitget’s reserve pool, or standard redemptions “with settlement within three business days. Subscription and redemption fees are fixed at 0.1%.”

More than a tool for preservation, BGUSD is built for “active deployment and fully supports Bitget’s broader ecosystem.”

It can be used as “lending collaterals, futures margin, Launchpool, and PoolX.”

The asset’s full-scenario usability contributes to “enhanced capital retention and supports platform-level strategies aimed at generating stable, risk-adjusted returns.”

Through self-managed allocation and collaborations with reputable financial institutions, the product ensures “diversification and mitigates concentration risk.”

By bridging traditional finance instruments with on-chain accessibility, BGUSD delivers a “solution in contrast to existing offerings, combining stable returns with full transparency.”

