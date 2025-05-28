Mambu Payments to Extend Composable Banking Beyond Core

Global cloud banking firm Mambu unveils Mambu Payments, expanding its composable banking platform to include end-to-end payment capabilities.

Following its acquisition of “payments technology provider Numeral in December 2024, this marks a significant step forward in Mambu’s mission.”

The launch of Mambu Payments means Mambu is “poised to help financial institutions modernise core infrastructure and accelerate innovation across the entire banking stack, spanning lending, deposits, and payments.”

Modernising payment infrastructure is a “priority for financial institutions facing regulatory pressure, the rise of instant payments and industry-wide shifts like ISO 20022, and increasing customer expectations for speed and reliability.”

Yet many are still constrained by “fragmented legacy systems that hinder innovation and scalability.”

Mambu Payments addresses this challenge with “advanced, composable capabilities that integrate into any core banking ecosystem.”

Acting as a universal gateway, it connects institutions “to a network of pre-integrated clearing systems, partner banks, and payment schemes, while enabling end-to-end automation through a modern payments hub.”

Mark Geneste, Chief Revenue Officer said:

“Mambu Payments brings the same qualities that made Mambu’s cloud banking platform the core of choice for forward-thinking financial institutions: cloud-native, API-first, and composable. Mambu supports more than 260 financial institutions globally, helping them to modernise and migrate from legacy technology to future-proof solutions. Financial institutions can now choose to start with deposits, lending, or payments and easily expand across the platform as their needs evolve.”

Mambu Payments is gaining traction – longstanding Mambu customers are building on years of collaboration “on their core banking and expanding their partnership with Mambu to modernise their payments including Western Union, Indexo Bank and BCB Group.”

Édouard Mandon, VP Payments said:

“We wanted our customers to get the best of both worlds. Composability where it matters and an integrated solution with end-to-end workflows where it drives value and reduces friction. That’s why we built the native integrations between our payments, lending, and deposit modules the way we did — to give customers the flexibility to choose their own path.”

Mambu Payments will be unveiled at Money 20/20 Europe, where the company will showcase its expanded platform.

Mambu is the “world’s SaaS cloud banking platform.”

Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and “build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more.”

Their composable approach means “that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands.”

Mambu supports more than “260 customers in over 65 countries – including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, and Bank Islam.”