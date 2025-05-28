Regtech Sumsub and Solana Introduce On-Chain Identity Attestations

Regtech Sumsub have completed their first public integration of Sumsub ID at Solana Accelerate in New York.

The demonstration highlighted how users can issue on-chain credentials, such as attestations, “via the new Solana Attestation Service (SAS), a built-in protocol from Layer 1 blockchain Solana, based on their Sumsub ID profile.”

Sumsub ID – part of the company’s Reusable Digital Identity product suite, launched in March 2025 – enables end-users to “securely store and reuse their pre-verified documents for multiple verifications across Sumsub client platforms – simplifying compliance and improving user experience.”

The on-chain attestations allow users to carry “a publicly verifiable proof of identity verification, tied to their self-hosted wallet, with Sumsub serving as the trusted party performing the verification and issuing the credential.”

The live demo featured a simulated use case with Roam, an e-SIM provider.

A user looking to activate a virtual SIM first completed pre-verification through Sumsub, created “a Sumsub ID profile and then connected their Solana self-hosted wallet.”

Once verified, an attestation was “issued and tied to this wallet.”

When that user applied for a new e-SIM from Roam, they “identified themselves with the same Solana unhosted Wallet.”

Finally, Roam was able to “read the associated on-chain attestation and confirm that the user had been pre-verified, enabling them to proceed.”

This integration exemplifies the increasingly “clear use case of reusable digital identity credentials, particularly in Web3.”

The underlying flow showcased in the demo is applicable “across a wider range of scenarios, beyond eSIM activation.”

With Sumsub ID, verified credentials – including “future formats like Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proofs – can be reused across platforms and ecosystems, simplifying verification for both users and businesses.”

Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer at Sumsub said:

“This integration with Solana’s Attestation Service marks a key first stepping stone in the evolution of Sumsub’s reusable digital identity offering. This is not just a step forward in simplifying identity verification and compliance processes – it’s about unlocking a seamless experience for users while helping businesses scale securely across Web3 ecosystems. By eliminating unnecessary friction and offering a fast, secure way to validate credentials, we’re not only reducing friction for Web3 users but also empowering organizations to combat fraud and maintain high standards of security.”

Web3 users, when trying to use “multiple financial and other on-chain services, are faced with the need to pass verification repeatedly.”

Alternatively, they are able to use of “digitally-native, on-chain credentials which can be programmatically verified by other parties.”

Sumsub ID allows individuals to “pre-verify once and reuse their identity data across multiple services.”

It can reduce onboarding time by up to “50% and boost conversion rates by 30%, offering businesses a more efficient route to compliance while improving user experience.”