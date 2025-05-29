UK Payments Fintech Dojo Announces $190M Investment from Vitruvian Partners

Dojo, the UK payments technology provider, announces it has secured an investment of $190 million from Vitruvian Partners, a global growth investment firm.

The investment marks the first equity raise in Dojo’s history.

The funds enable Dojo to accelerate the company’s growth in the UK and expansion across European markets.

Dojo’s mission is to reinvent the payments landscape “to grow in-person commerce.”

Its cloud-native platform “offers the flexibility to meet the evolving needs of enterprises.”

Dojo processes between 6 and 9 million transactions per day, delivering fast transactions and “always-on” connectivity to its customers.

Since its launch in 2021 Dojo has grown, becoming an SME enabler, and increasingly “supporting larger enterprises thanks to its scalable end-to-end platform.”

It brings a commitment to understand and meet “the needs of its customers, from small, often family-run businesses, to some of the most recognised high street brands.”

As a result, Dojo has delivered steady growth – “securing a leading market share in the UK, and engaging with 50 million unique consumer cards monthly.”

The investment will help Dojo build “on its track record and accelerate its strategic growth plans, enabling it to scale across key European markets, including Ireland, Italy, and Spain.”

This will create a much larger addressable market “for Dojo to leverage its highly scalable technology.”

Vitruvian brings strong experience in the fintech and payments sector, with a ability “to identify and scale disruptive, ambitious businesses such as Dojo.”

Through the investment, Vitruvian will work in partnership “with the management team to support Dojo’s growth ambitions.”

Francois Callens, Chief Financial Officer at Dojo, said:

“In a short space of time, our game-changing technology and proven customer proposition has enabled us to become the market leader in the UK. Our ambition doesn’t stop here. Dojo has a large and exciting opportunity ahead, and with the support of Vitruvian, we have the investment to deliver on our plans to scale our growth and enable in-person commerce across Europe.”

They added:

“The investment is testament to the hard work from our team and the deep support from our partners and customers over the past four years. We are proud to demonstrate that the UK tech sector can attract global investment, and look forward to working with Vitruvian to deliver our shared ambition of bringing our technology to more Enterprises and becoming a leader in card payments in Europe.”

Stephen Byrne, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Dojo at this critical point on their growth journey. The Dojo team have built next-generation technology that is disrupting card payments and believe they are well-positioned to benefit from an ongoing, fundamental shift towards embedded and integrated payments. Vitruvian’s investment in Dojo builds on our track record in the payments sector and we look forward to providing capital and support to accelerate Dojo’s growth.”

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC acted as Sole Placement Agent on the raise.

As noted in the update, Dojo is a payment technology provider “that empowers over 140,000 businesses to grow their in-person commerce.”

Dojo offers one of the world’s “multi cloud-native payments platforms to provide in-person and digital payments solutions alongside value-added services such as business funding and booking management software.”

Dojo’s technology can be installed in a matter of minutes – “giving businesses big and small the power to make informed decisions through instant insight and process, manage and measure card payments securely and easily.”