Fintech Stripe Enables UK Business Growth with Global Money Management Capabilities

Programmable financial services company Stripe showcased its latest products to accelerate the growth of British businesses, “including a major expansion of its money management capabilities, tools to make it easier to trade internationally, and the world’s first AI foundation model for payments.”

UK businesses are now able to:

Hold, manage, and spend from balances in multiple currencies in their existing Stripe account, and pay out to customers, contractors, and othe third parties in 50 countries with just an email address.

Sell cross-border more easily using 25 new payment methods (including UPI in India and Pix in Brazil), collect and file taxes in 102 countries, and present prices in local currencies in more than 150 markets.

Benefit from the world’s first foundation model for payments, which captures hundreds of subtle signals that previous AI models couldn’t, and has already increased Stripe’s detection rate for card testing attacks on large businesses from 59% to 97% practically overnight.

Embed financial services into their platform or marketplace with Stripe Capital, new Charge Cards with Stripe Issuing, and the upcoming roll out of Stripe Treasury.

The company also revealed that it now serves more than 1 million UK businesses and solopreneurs, “including 45% of the companies in the FTSE 100.”

Businesses on Stripe range “from AI champions like ElevenLabs and Synthesia and fintech leaders such as Revolut and Monzo, to British institutions like Tesco, Hargreaves Lansdown, and the UK Government.”

These updates were shared at Stripe Tour London, the company’s annual internet economy conference in the UK, “where 1,700 founders and business leaders gathered at the Excel.”

During the event, ElevenLabs cofounder Mati Staniszewski joined Stripe cofounder John Collison on stage to “discuss the improvements in AI voice, and how businesses are leveraging this new technology to increase efficiency and accelerate growth.”

Stripe cofounder John Collison said:

“We’re on the cusp of two giant leaps for the economy: stablecoins and AI. Stablecoins are the underdog that everyone’s sleeping on, and AI is on the cusp of rewiring how commerce takes place online through agentic transactions. Our intent is to pull the future forward for all of you building on Stripe.”

Stripe Tour London comes three weeks after Stripe unveiled “more than 60 updates to its product suite at Sessions, its annual internet economy conference in San Francisco.”

These included new money management capabilities “powered by stablecoins, and a partnership with Visa to launch the first-ever global card issuing product that will make stablecoin balances as easy to spend as fiat currency.”