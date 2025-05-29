Robinhood Legend Trading Platform Now Available in UK

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) says its Legend Trading Platform is now available for UK customers.

Robinhood Legend is free to use for anyone with an account with the brokerage. It allows customers to trade 6,000 US stocks from their desktop browser, with no FX fees. Options trading on US stocks and indices is subject to contract fees and exchange fees for index options. Robinhood said the platform started rolling out today and will become available to all customers over the coming weeks.

Currently, Robinhood states that over 11 million UK residents are investing on a desktop platform.

The browser-based platform is targeting the active trader sector.

Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK, states that their goal is to become the leading trading and investing platform globally.