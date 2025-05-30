Tribe and Finmo to Bridge Payments Infrastructure Between Europe and Asia

Payment technology firm, Tribe Payments, has announced a strategic partnership with global Treasury Operating System (TOS), Finmo, to deliver integrated, end-to-end payment and treasury services to banking and fintech clients across key growth markets – notably Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe.

The partnership combines Tribe’s issuer and acquirer processing platform with Finmo’s treasury and financial management system, which is “licensed to move and manage money across 180 countries.”

Founded in 2018 as an issuer and acquirer processor, Tribe has evolved its payment platform to “enable its customers to deliver frictionless, safe customer experiences at any point of the transaction flow.”

Merchants, banks, fintechs, issuers, and acquirers can all “access a full ecosystem of products, allowing them to build, customise, and launch innovative payment solutions without sacrificing quality.”

Headquartered in London with offices across Europe, Tribe is globally connected “to Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover and JCB – providing connectivity through a single integration.”

The collaboration with Finmo marks another milestone in Tribe’s APAC expansion, “having opened its new regional HQ in Singapore in October 2024.”

By partnering with Finmo, Tribe gains local market access “while providing Finmo with the tools to expand its reach into Europe.”

Founded in Singapore in 2021, Finmo’s all-in-one platform “offers real-time payment capabilities, cash flow visibility, foreign exchange (FX) risk management, compliance automation, and liquidity optimisation.”

Finmo holds an Major Payment Institution (MPI) license “from the Singaporean authorities and is committed to expanding globally.”

Its established regional connectivity will enable Tribe to instantly “access local payment schemes and domestic settlement rails in key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.”

Matt Weir, GM Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, said:

“I’m delighted to announce Tribe’s new partnership with Finmo. This will further supercharge our money movement offerings across Asia-Pacific and Europe. The partnership underlines our shared goal of delivering best in class, secure payment services to clients in both card and non-card environments.”

They added:

“Tribe and Finmo have many shared attributes – notably offering developer-first infrastructure that supports easy integration – and we will both be focusing on high-growth sectors including cross-border B2B and consumer spending flows.”

David Hanna, CEO of Finmo, added:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tribe Payments, a move that truly symbolises ‘East meets West’ in the fintech world. Like Tribe, we have grown rapidly in a short space of time in our own region, and the time has come to make a more concerted effort to spread our wings further.”

They also mentioned:

“Tribe will enable us to offer card issuing and acquiring solutions to APAC and European markets; whilst we will swiftly enable Tribe to serve new clients, increasing their APAC footprint. It’s a hugely exciting moment for both companies.”

